Cry Me A Cockroach?!?!?

Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten! Feeling a little jaded about love this Valentine’s Day? There’s a roach for that. The San Antonio Zoo will do the honor of naming a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a bird, mammal, or reptile. You’ll even receive a certificate as proof! You can also watch it go down in a Facebook Live event, so if you need more people to see it happen…ya know. Best of all, you can cleanse yourself of your ex’s bad vibes for just $5! You have until February 13 to register on the zoo’s website. Proceeds benefit going towards zoo expansion. Would you do this? How have you gotten over an ex?