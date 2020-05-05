Cry me a river: Joe Biden's campaign uses Justin Timberlake's hit in new ad

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Neil Mockford/GC ImagesJustin Timberlake's 2002 hit "Cry Me a River" is getting a new life in a Joe Biden campaign ad that's critical of President Donald Trump.

The ad, posted on the former vice-president's social accounts, shows an edited video of President Trump at his recent Fox News town hall at the Lincoln Memorial, stating that he feels that he's been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln. Between his comments, the song is heard playing.

The caption on the video reads, "Over 1 million cases of COVID-19. Almost 70,000 dead. What is upsetting President Trump? Tough questions from the press. Cry me a river, Mr. President.”

While Justin isn't very vocal about his political views, he and his wife Jessica Biel are known to be Democrat supporters. In 2016, they hosted a fundraiser for then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

