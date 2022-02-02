CSN, CSNY and Hollies legend Graham Nash celebrates his 80th birthday today

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Graham Nash, the British singer/songwriter who has made his mark on the music world with The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, as well as a solo artist, turns the big 8-0 today.

Nash co-founded The Hollies with his childhood friend Allan Clarke in 1962. Graham mainly handled high harmonies with the group, while Allan sang lead. Among the British Invasion group’s hits co-written by Graham were “Stop Stop Stop,” “On a Carousel” and “Carrie Anne.”

In 1968, Graham left The Hollies to form Crosby, Stills & Nash with former Byrds member David Crosby and ex-Buffalo Springfield singer/guitarist Stephen Stills. The folk-rock trio’s self-titled 1969 debut reached #6 on the Billboard 200 and included the Nash-penned hit “Marrakesh Express.”

Shortly after the Crosby, Stills & Nash album’s release, Stills’ Buffalo Springfield band mate Neil Young joined the group. The quartet’s 1970 debut, Déjà Vu, topped the Billboard 200, and featured two enduring Nash compositions, “Our House” and “Teach Your Children.”

Other notable Nash-penned tunes include the 1971 protest anthem “Chicago,” from Graham’s first solo album, Songs for Beginners, and “Just a Song Before I Go,” a top-10 hit for CSN in 1977.

For decades, Nash continued to record and tour with CSN and CSNY, while also working solo and as a duo with Crosby.

Nash was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — with CSN in 1997 and with The Hollies in 2010.

Graham has focused on his solo career recently after a rift with Crosby led to CSN going on indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Reflecting on reaching 80, Nash recently told ABC Audio, “I can’t believe how young I feel inside,” adding, “I’ve got so much to do, so much to accomplish, and I intend to do as much as I can before I pass.”

