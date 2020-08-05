Current UB40 singer Duncan Campbell "up and about" after suffering a stroke

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Duncan Campbell, lead singer of U.K. reggae band UB40‘s current lineup, was hospitalized recently after suffering a stroke.

The group posted a message on its official Facebook page that Campbell, 62, “is already up and about,” while asking fans “to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.”

UB40 adds in the note, “We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring.”

Duncan joined the group in 2008 after the departure of his younger brother, original UB40 singer Ali Campbell. Last year, the band released For the Many, its first studio album to feature Duncan.

Last year, founding UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was forced to sit out the band’s 40th anniversary tour. He continues to work on his recovery.

Ali Campbell now sings with a spinoff band with two other former UB40 members called UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey Virtue.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.