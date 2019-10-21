Cuts like a deck: Bryan Adams heads to Las Vegas for three-night engagement

iStock/CaptureLightBryan Adams will be heading to Las Vegas in the spring of 2020 for a limited series of shows.

The Canadian rocker will do a three-night engagement at Wynn Las Vegas, as part of his ongoing Shine a Light tour. The dates will take place on April 22, 24 and 25, with tickets going on sale this Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. PT.

The shows will feature Bryan performing his like "Cuts Like a Knife," "Summer of '69" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," as well as material from his latest album, Shine a Light.

Adams has also partnered with delivery service DHL to arrange to plant a tree for each ticket sold on his tour, including the Las Vegas shows.

Prior to the Vegas concerts, Adams has a 2019 European tour leg scheduled for November and December, and he'll will play a string of Scandinavian dates in March 2020. The day after the Vegas shows wrap up, he'll appear at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California, along with top country acts like Eric Church, Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi.

