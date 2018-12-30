Cyberattack Zaps Sun-Sentinel, Other Large Newspapers

Some of America’s largest and best-known newspapers may have fallen victim to a foreign cyberattack this weekend.

Papers owned by Tribune Publishing, including The Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune, were not able to print or distribute the news due to the incident.

The company says that malware was discovered on its servers on Friday.

According to the L.A. Times, the cyberattack “appears to have originated from outside the United States.”

However, a Tribune Publishing spokesperson could not confirm that.

Tribune CEO Justin Dearborn released an internal memo on Saturday that referenced “malware” and said “we are making progress with this issue.”

The websites of the affected papers were not affected.

In fact, The South Florida Sun Sentinel‘s online story about the situation started: “We are still here.”

The story added that the virus also crippled the newspaper’s phone lines. In addition, “SunSentinel.com continued to operate without interruption, and readers could still see their Saturday paper replicated in our e-edition, which was initially affected but restored by mid-afternoon.”

Miss the paper this morning? You can view it online. https://t.co/UIB8oAhybx — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) December 29, 2018

The Sun-Sentinel further explained that regional delivery of both the New York Times and the Palm Beach Post was affected, since they share a printing plant in the area.