Cyndi Lauper among stars bringing Christmas cheer to hospital patients via virtual concert

Courtesy of Musicians On Call

For more than 20 years, the non-profit Musicians On Call has worked to bring live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities nationwide. This year, the charity has rounded up some of music’s biggest names, including Cyndi Lauper, to participate in their second annual virtual concert, Hope for the Holidays.

The virtual concert, presented by Citi, was made exclusively for hospital patients, their families and frontline caregivers. Besides Lauper, other stars participating with either performances or special messages include Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Norah Jones, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Billy Porter and many more.

The concert will be available on-demand for patients and their caregivers to enjoy throughout December. Among the highlights of the presentation is Lauper singing “Home for the Holidays.”

