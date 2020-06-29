Cyndi Lauper And The Kinks Boots Cast “Raise You Up”!

How fun is this? Did you get to see Kinky Boots On Broadway?

It comes on the heels of the news that Broadway will continue to be closed through the end of the year.

This is the 4th extension to keep Broadway dark due to the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Broadway League announced that there will be no shows until January 3rd, 2021 at the earliest.

Theater owners and operators will give customers a refund or an exchange for shows booked later this year.

When do you think we will see live music, plays, and theater in person again?