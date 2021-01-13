Cyndi Lauper, Graham Nash, Gregg Allman & more featured on 'Skyville Live' episodes airing on CMT in 2021

Courtesy of Skyville Live

Episodes of the star-studded concert series Skyville Live, which originally aired on various platforms from 2015 through 2017, will air on CMT throughout 2021.

Among the many artists that’ll be featured on the CMT episodes are Cyndi Lauper, Graham Nash, the late Gregg Allman, Gladys Knight, Kris Kristoferson, and rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.

The first installment of the series to air on CMT is Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson & Friends, which debuts on January 19 at 10 p.m. ET. The program features performances of lauded singer/songwriter’s famed tunes by Kristofferson himself, as well as by country group Lady A and several other guests.

Then, on February 17, an episode will premiere featuring soul/R&B legend Gladys Knight singing her trademark hits, joined by country star Martina McBride and U.K. singer Estelle.

Skyville Live shows were filmed in front of an intimate studio audience in Nashville.

By Matt Friedlander and Cillea Houghton

