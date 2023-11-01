Cyndi Lauper joins the #NotAloneChallenge to provide mental health resources over the holidays

Dave Simpson/WireImage

Now that Halloween is over, folks will be turning their attention to Thanksgiving and Christmas. And while some people love this time of year, Cyndi Lauper wants to help those folks who don’t.

The singer announced her participation in the #NotAloneChallenge, which is raising awareness and funds to provide free mental health services to those who can’t afford it, especially during the holidays.

“This means a lot to me because proven and effective mental health resources should be available to everyone,” Cyndi says in a video posted to Instagram. “If you’re struggling, please know you don’t have to do so in silence.”

The challenge was started by singer Jewel and her Inspiring Children Foundation. Cyndi is asking folks to get the word out by sharing their own video or posting a photo of support.

There are also items up for auction at notalonechallenge.org to help raise money for mental health resources.

