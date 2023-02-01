Cyndi Lauper & The Spinners react to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cyndi Lauper is among this year’s first-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees, and she calls the recognition “an honor and a thrill.”

“Seeing my name on this year’s ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me,” she shares. “It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).” She adds, “To my wonderful fans: Thank you for your support and love over the years!”

The Spinners are also in the running this year, their fourth nomination, and founding member Henry Fambrough is hoping this is the year they finally get in.

“It’s a pleasure being selected by this,” he tells Billboard. “We’ve been in this position over years and years, but we just haven’t won anything yet. But it’s a pleasure being selected like this.” He adds, “When you’re nominated like that, at least someone is thinking about you. You’re not sitting at home not hearing anything — you know what I’m saying?”

Fan voting is open now through April 28 at rockhall.com, and the top five vote-getters will quality for the “fan’s ballot,” which will help determine this year’s inductees. This year’s Hall of Fame class will be announced in May, with the induction ceremony taking place this fall.

