Cyndi Lauper to perform at Tribeca premiere of her documentary, ‘Let The Canary Sing’

Rebecca Miller

A new documentary about Cyndi Lauper will premiere this June at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The doc, Let The Canary Sing, is directed by Alison Ellwood, with the full participation of Lauper. It will give fans a peek inside the singer’s life and career, following her journey to become not only an iconic singer, but an activist and more.

Let the Canary Sing will premiere June 14 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, with Lauper set to perform some songs from her catalog following the screening. Tickets go on sale May 2 at tribecafilm.com.

