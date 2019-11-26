Cyndi Lauper to receive UN’s inaugural High Note Global Prize for social justice

Helen Maybanks

Helen MaybanksCyndi Lauper is being recognized by the United Nations for her longtime advocacy for the LGTBQ community.

The “True Colors” icon is set to receive the U.N.’s inaugural High Note Global Prize awards, given to artists who advocate for social justice through their music and platform.

Kesha will present the award to Lauper at Lauper’s own annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert in Los Angeles on December 10, which is also global Human Rights Day.

Kesha, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Henry Rollins and more will be performing at the concert alongside Lauper, with all net proceeds going to support Lauper’s True Colors United programs for LGBTQ youth.

Lauper’s High Note Global Prize award will go on to be displayed by the Grammy Museum. Going forward, the prize will be presented to one artist each year on Human Rights Day.

