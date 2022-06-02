Cyndi Lauper’s mom, who co-starred in her videos, has passed: “It was an honor to work with her”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper‘s videos in the ’80s were tons of fun, but they were also a family affair: Her mom, Catrine Lauper, co-starred in several of them. Now, Cyndi has taken to social media to announce some sad news: Her mom has passed away.

On Instagram and Twitter, Cyndi wrote, “My beautiful Mom has passed. She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honor to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman.”

“She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark,” Cyndi added. “Thank you, Mom. I love you.”

Cyndi illustrated her post with a photo of herself and her mom co-starring in her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” video, and a post of her mom and some famous WWF wrestlers on the set of the video for 1985’s “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.”

In addition to “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough,” Catrine also appeared in Cyndi’s video for “Time After Time.”

No cause of death was given but in 2016, Cyndi revealed her mom had dementia.

