Da ya think I’m angry: Rod Stewart lambasts “vile” trophy hunting in bid to outlaw the practice

Rod Stewart is rallying to bring an end to trophy hunting, which he called “savagely cruel and senseless.”

The Mirror reports Sir Stewart signed onto the publication’s campaign to ban the practice in the U.K. and bar hunters from bringing their kills back home. The effort was launched ahead of a critical vote on a potential law change in the country on Friday.

When supporting the outlet’s bid, Stewart said in a statement, “We are in danger of losing some of the world’s most magnificent wildlife because of the selfishness of ‘trophy’ hunters.”

“How can this so-called sport be considered a pleasure or even fair when the opposition is unarmed?” he continued, adding that it’s “time to stand up for animals.”

Stewart’s remarks were echoed by Liam Gallagher of Oasis. “Trophy hunters are spoilt little brats; haven’t they got enough toys to play with?” he said in a statement of his own. “They’re wiping out wildlife. Soon there will be nothing left for them to kill. How are we going to explain that to future generations? Let’s get it banned.”

Succession star Brian Cox also signed onto the campaign and expressed concern that “wildlife is on the brink.”

Trophy hunting is the legal practice of selectively hunting wild game animals, usually for the purpose of taking back home taxidermied parts of their kill, such as the head or carcass, for display.

Humane Society International says trophy hunters tend to be wealthier individuals who can pay exorbitant prices to kill animals like lions, leopards, elephants and rhinos.

