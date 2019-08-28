Da Ya Think I'm Foxy? Rod Stewart auctioning off stuffed animals and furniture

iStock/RichLegg

Last year, Rod Stewart auctioned off a bunch of stuff from his U.K. home, and the sale was so successful -- to the tune of $120,000 -- that he's apparently decided that selling even more stuff makes sense.

On September 10, fans and furniture buffs will have the chance to snap up settees -- that's British for "sofas" -- as well as a floor lamp, an ornate, sun-shaped, gold gilt wood clock, several chairs, two tables, and a couple of stuffed and mounted animals: a crazy-looking fox and a bird.

The sale features 18 items -- that's less than half of Rod's first sale -- and is part of the British auction house Sworders' "Fine Interiors" event. If Sworders' bidding estimates are accurate, Stewart's living room liquidation will fetch between $18,000 and $26,500.

The sale starts on September 10 at 5 a.m. EST and runs through September 11. Shipping is available -- but likely not cheap -- if you're not able to attend. Go to Sworder.co.uk to register.