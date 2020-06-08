Dad….007 Dad. Yep, James Bond Is Gonna Be A Dad In “No Time To Die”

The next 007 movie will have a special twist. James Bond will be a father.

Call sheets from No Time To Die that tell actors when they shoot scenes have shown up on eBay. One of the sheets features a scene with a Bond’s lover Madeleine Swann and a child named Mathilde.

If you follow the series, Bond’s last appearance was 5 years ago. The character is in retirement with Swann. That leads people to believe that Mathilde is Bond’s daughter.

None of this has been confirmed by anyone associated with No Time To Die. We do know that this will be Daniel Craig’s last run as 007. The film’s release was delayed by coronavirus. It is now scheduled to be released in November.

How do you think the story will play out if Bond does have a daughter?