Dad Bods Are In!!

Most men we know will celebrate this news! According to a new poll, flabby “dad bods” are now the MOST attractive body type. Dating.com polled its members. And three out of four said they’re a fan of the dad bod look . . . meaning not TOO big, but not exactly “in shape” either. It’s not clear if that also extends to women . . . or “mom bods” . . . but only 15% of people overall said they prefer a more chiseled look. 45% of single people with dad bods are proud enough to brag about it on dating apps. And around 1 in 5-say body type doesn’t really matter to them. Personality matters more. That said, 70% of single people have started working out again to get in shape for summer. But a huge chunk of people who’ve joined a gym this year admit they haven’t gone yet.