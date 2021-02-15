Dad Didn’t Get What He Wanted From Lionel, Katy & Luke!

“American Idol” made its debut on Sunday evening (February 14th) with the Idol judges back in the studio and social distancing in place.

Instead of traveling around the country to acquire new talent for the competition, there were only three auditions in California.

One of the auditions produced high school student, Danica Steakley from Mississippi, who performed the Hank Williams’ hit, “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” accompanied by her father on guitar. Katy Perry, Luke Perry, and Lionel Ritchie didn’t give Steakley the golden ticket, advising the high schooler to continue working on her vocals.

Danica took their criticism well but it was her father who threw a fit, ranting to host Ryan Seacrest after the audition, he stormed off yelling that next time he would have his daughter audition for “The Voice,” ouch!

Are you a person that takes criticism well? Who was your favorite audition during the debut of American Idol season 19?