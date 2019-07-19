Dad Shows Off ‘Chore Chart’ That Rewards Him With Sex And Beer

The internet is melting down after a dad showed off his “Chore Chart”, which rewards him with prizes like beer and sex in exchange for doing housework.

A Reddit user posted the chart, which includes chores like washing dishes, changing diapers, and putting the toilet seat down. Rewards range from “12 Pack Of Your Favorite Beer” to “No Nagging For A Week” to “Naked Hula Dance”.

But the chart has been criticized by both men and women. One called it a ‘symptom of toxic masculinity’, while another said it ‘perpetuates the myth of the incompetent dad’.

What do you think? Is the ‘Chore Chart’ a good idea, or should a man be willing to pitch in without any rewards? Would you be more motivated to do chores if you were rewarded with beer? Does your significant other do their fair share around the house?

(Image: Reddit)