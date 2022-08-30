Dairy Queen Has Just Released Its Fall Blizzard Menu

With the debut of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks, Dairy Queen has hopped into the game by releasing its fall Blizzard Menu.

They will be featuring three returning favorites and debuting three brand-new flavors.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard will make their return.

New menu items include Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard, Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard, and Snickers Brownie Blizzard.

What is your favorite Ice Cream flavor?