Dallas Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Man in his Home Fired

The police officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his own apartment after mistaking it for hers has been fired from her position.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement Monday saying that Amber Guyger has been relieved of duty due to “adverse conduct.”

“An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on September 9, 2018, Officer Guyger (hash)10702, engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter,” the statement said.

Guyger was charged with manslaughter on September 9th after fatally shooting her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean as he sat in his apartment several days before. The four-year veteran of the police force told investigators that she was returning home from her shift at work when she attempted to put her key in the door, she noticed it was unlocked and slightly ajar. When she entered the apartment, Guyger claimed the lights were off but she saw a shadow and believed she encountered a robbery in progress. Guyger then claims that she told Jean to put his hands up and when he did not comply, she shot him several times.

Guyger says it wasn’t until she called 911 that she realized that she was in the wrong apartment. The former officer turned herself in to authorities to face charges three days after the incident and has since been released on bond.

The victim’s family has not released a statement on the latest development in the case, however, the police department will be hosting a Bias and fair policing training in November that they have opened to the Community Advising Board.

The Community Advisory Board will also be invited to attend the Implicit Bias training. pic.twitter.com/NxIpCNtT3k — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 24, 2018

