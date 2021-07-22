Damon Wayans Jr. is going to host Peacock’s new competition series ‘Frogger’

Peacock is bringing a new competition series based on the Konami Arcade game called ‘Frogger’.

Damon Wayans Jr. is set to host this new competition show, which will feature many obstacle courses and challenges.

The person who proves to be the best will be awarded $100,000 as the grand prize.

Which game show is your favorite? Do you like trivia-based game shows or obstacle course-based game shows?