Dan Marino is Part of Super Bowl 2020 in Miami

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who played 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and never won a Super Bowl, will be back in action for Super Bowl Fifty four in Miami to recruit 10,000 volunteers to work during the week leading up to the big game.

With the 100th anniversary of the NFL, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is proud to host the record-breaking 11th Super Bowl LIV. In 2020, our city will be showcased on a global stage and we intend to highlight its rich, diverse culture and beautiful landscapes. We will show the world just how incredible it is to live, work, and of course, play here! There are a number of ways to take part and support Miami’s big game but one of the most rewarding ways to feel the excitement of Super Bowl LIV is to volunteer.

We will be recruiting up to 10,000 volunteers to be a central part of our team. Volunteers will be the face of Miami as we host thousands of visitors to town. The Host Committee is looking for a group of high energy, enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about football, the South Florida region, and can commit to three or more shifts during Super Bowl week.

Being a part of the Super Bowl LIV Volunteer team is a rewarding, yet demanding role. Here is what you need to know:

VOLUNTEER ROLE REQUIREMENTS:

Must be high energy, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable of South Florida region

Guest service orientated

Willing to be flexible and help in all areas

VOLUNTEER ROLES:

All volunteers will act as a Miami Super Bowl ambassador. We will have a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout the South Florida region, including Downtown Miami, Miami Beach Convention Center, South Florida airports, various hotels, transportation hubs, fan events, and more!

TIME COMMITMENT:

Spring 2019: Complete volunteer application

Summer 2019: Complete an in-person interview

Fall 2019: Attend mandatory orientation

January 2020: Attend mandatory role-specific training session

January 25 – February 2, 2020: Volunteer at a minimum of three shifts, which range 4-6 hours in length

BENEFITS:

Volunteer Uniform Kit, including jacket, polo, backpack, hat, water bottle, and more!

Special giveaways and gifts exclusive to the volunteers

Be part of a once in lifetime opportunity to represent Miami during this historic event

PLEASE NOTE: Volunteers will not receive tickets to the Super Bowl. In addition, we will not require any volunteer support inside Hard Rock Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl host committee website here.