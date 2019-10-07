Dan + Shay announce first-ever arena tour

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAs if we needed any further proof Dan + Shay have officially hit the big time, they've just announced their first-ever arena tour.

Dubbed, fittingly, Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, the outing kicks off March 6 of next year in Nashville and plays 37 dates and cities over the next eight months before wrapping up October 31 in Tacoma, Washington. That includes a September 25 show at New York's Madison Square Garden. Of course, there's always the possibility of more dates being added.

The announcement comes just days after Dan + Shay dropped their "10,000 Hours" collaboration with Justin Bieber, the first single from the duo's upcoming fourth studio album.

Tickets for the arena tour go on sale today at noon ET for American Express® Card Members, and to the general public this Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time. VIP and merch packages are also available -- visit DanandShay.com for details.

Here's the full 2020 Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour itinerary:

3/6 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/12 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

3/13 -- Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

3/14 -- Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

3/19 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

3/20 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

3/21 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

3/26 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

3/27 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

3/28 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

4/9 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

4/10 -- Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

4/11 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

4/16 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

4/17 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

4/18 -- Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

9/17 -- North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena, f.k.a. Verizon Arena

9/18 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

9/19 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

9/24 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

9/25 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9/26 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

10/1 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

10/2 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

10/3 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

10/9 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/10 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

10/11 -- Hershey, PA, Giant Center

10/15 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

10/16 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17 -- Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

10/21 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

10/23 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

10/24 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/29 -- Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena

10/30 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

10/31 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

