Dan + Shay + Justin: Bieber teams with country duo for new song, “10,000 Hours”

ABC/ Pawel Kaminski Fresh off his second wedding celebration this week, Justin Bieber is teaming up with country duo Dan + Shay for a brand-new song dropping on Friday.

Billboard reports the track, called “10,000 Hours,” was co-written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Justin. It’s the first song from Dan + Shay’s next album, the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled LP.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Justin described the song as "Wedding music."

Fans first knew something was brewing last week, when Dan + Shay teased a new song was coming on October 4 and Justin began sharing their posts.

Justin has been pals with Dan and Shay for more than five years. The duo even attended Justin ad Hailey Baldwin’s wedding celebration in South Carolina on Monday. Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, is also Dan + Shay’s co-manager.

“10,000 Hours” follows Justin’s hit collab with Ed Sheeran, “I Don’t Care,” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May. Dan + Shay previously found pop crossover success with “Tequila” and “Speechless.”

