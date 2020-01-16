Dan + Shay to share bill at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Maroon 5

ABC/Mitch HaasethDan + Shay have joined the lineup for this year's Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which will take place in Miami in the days leading up to the big game.

The three-day festival starts Thursday, January 30th at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena and runs through Saturday, February 1. Dan + Shay will perform on Saturday, Super Bowl Eve, along with previously announced performers Maroon 5, who anchored the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

The festival's opening night, Thursday, will feature some of today's biggest hip-hop stars, while Friday night will feature Guns N' Roses and Snoop Dogg.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.com. Can't make it to Miami? You'll be able to watch the highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET on Fox.

