Dan + Shay to spend "10,000 Hours" with family for Christmas before busy 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay have a busy 2020 coming up: They're kicking off a major headlining tour in March that will keep them on the road on and off until October. It's no wonder that the "Speechless" duo are going to cherish their family time in Nashville, TN this Christmas.

Shay Mooney says of their tour, "That's going to take up a lot of our year next year, so this year we'll be able to actually be with our families for Christmas and just be able to spend some time with them...we know we have a busy year next year, so I'm going to try to take each day as it comes and enjoy that."

Shay is married with a son, Asher, who'll be three in January, and his wife's expecting another baby boy. Meanwhile, Dan Smyers and his wife are looking to forward to spending Christmas with their babies -- their four rescue dogs.

"I hope it snows. We have a new puppy and we just rescued her. There was like a little bit of a frosting, a little bit of snow and she went insane for it," Dan tells ABC Audio. "So it would be nice to have some snow on Christmas to let her go crazy."

Shay jokes, "We'll get some brought in!"

Dan + Shay's headlining arena tour starts March 6 in Nashville.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.