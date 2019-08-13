Dan + Shay's pop success leaves them "Speechless"

ABC/Mark Levine

Country duo Dan + Shay scored a pop hit with their song "Tequila," and now they've followed that up with another crossover hit, "Speechless."

The song, which won the duo a Teen Choice Award Sunday night, has connected with millions of fans, among them Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, who asked Dan + Shay to sing "Speechless" at their quickie Las Vegas wedding back in May. But as Shay Mooney explains, the song was actually inspired by his and Dan Smyers' own weddings.

"That is definitely inspired by our wives," Shay explains, adding, "Y'know, seeing our wives for the first time in their wedding dress[es] was definitely a moment. And we talked about that while writing that song and that song's pretty much just a representation of us, and talking about our lives."

Dan, who also produced the song, says, "'Speechless' is one of our favorite songs on the entire record and it was actually the last song that we wrote for the project. We thought we were done writing for it, and that's kind of how it always goes: You write that song at the end that comes in and changes your world."

"It just turned out so special. And for me being a producer on it, listening to Shay sing it was just mind blowing," Dan adds, noting, "It's such an impressive vocal part and not a lot of people could sing that."

Shawn Mendes is another celebrity fan of the duo -- he's invited Dan + Shay to open for him on his upcoming Australian tour, which gets underway October 23. He's also indicated that he'd like to collaborate with them. Shawn's tour mate Alessia Cara and Dan + Shay also have a mutual admiration society going.

This summer, the duo's been on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

