Dana Carvey Is ‘Game’ For A Wayne’s World 3

At the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Adam Sandler, Dana Carvey expressed his willingness to star in a third installment of Wayne’s World.

When asked if it was a possibility, Carvey quickly responded, “Yes, it is” and explained his admiration for his co-star Mike Myers.

The original film earned $183 million, exceeding expectations, and the sequel earned $72 million. Other stars also expressed their enthusiasm for the potential third installment.

Carvey explained the success of the films by saying the characters, who had very little, had more fun than anyone else in town.

Do you think there should be a “Wayne’s World 3”, or should the franchise be left alone?