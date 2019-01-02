Dancing Airline Employee Goes Viral

As Jahmaul Allen was directing a jet at Toronto’s Pearson Airport over the holidays, he noticed a child on board who was crying. In an effort to make her simile, the American Airlines employee began dancing on the tarmac.

Of course, the little girl wasn’t the only one watching. Someone on the plane took video of Allen’s moves and posted them to Twitter, where over 1.7 million have checked him out.

“I just love what I do and I love making the passengers happy,” Allen told ABC News, adding that his dancing did not interfere with anyone’s safety.

Calling his newfound notoriety “a blessing,” Allen says, “It made a great way to end off 2018.”

