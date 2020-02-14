Dancing Queen…of Pop: Madonna first artist ever to rack up 50 number-one hits on any 'Billboard' chart

Michael Campanella/Getty ImagesSure, there are plenty of artists who've managed to chart 80, 90, 100 or more songs on a Billboard chart over the course of their careers. But there's only one who can say they've had as many as 50 number ones: Madonna.

As Billboard notes, Madonna has just scored her 50th chart-topper on the publication's Dance Club Songs chart with the remixed version of "I Don't Search I Find," a track from her latest album, Madame X. No other artist has ever managed to make it to the top of any Billboard chart 50 times.



The artist with the next-highest amount of number one hits on any single Billboard chart is country superstar George Strait: He's had 44.

In addition to that milestone, Madonna is also now the first act to have scored at least one number one on the Dance Club Songs chart in five separate decades. She had nine in the '80s, 13 in the '90s, 18 in the 2000s, nine in the 2010's and so far in this new decade, one.

"Dance is my first love," Madonna tells Billboard in an exclusive statement. "So every time one of my songs is celebrated in the clubs and recognized on the charts, it feels like home!! I never take the support of my fans for granted and it's always like the very first time."

Madonna's first number one on the Dance Club Songs chart came way back in 1983 with "Holiday"/"Lucky Star."

