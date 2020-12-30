Dancing Robots? What Else 2020?!

It somehow seems appropriate that 2020 would come to an end with dancing robots.

A new video from tech company Boston Dynamics shows off its robots performing a full dance routine to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me” – including recognizable dance moves like the mashed potato, the twist, and the cabbage patch.

Previous videos have shown the Boston Dynamics ‘bots doing gymnastics, parkour, backflips, and even washing dishes.

Should we be afraid of our dancing robot future? What else can 2020 possibly throw at us before Friday?

