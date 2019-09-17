“Dancing With The Stars” Has Some Really Bad Dancers

Lamar should stick to laying basketball. The 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars” kicked off last night and while Lamar Odom’s 11-point Foxtrot was low score of the night, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s 12-point Salsa is generating some buzz also.

The other big news, Christie Brinkley will no longer be competing in Dancing With the Stars after breaking her arm during rehearsal. Instead, her youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook is filling in for her. Cook hit the ballroom floor Monday evening with her pro-partner just 3-days after learning the foxtrot routine. She earned an 18. Brinkley asked her daughter to compete this season in her place last Thursday. The 65-year-old supermodel is on the road to recovery. Now, Wendy Williams is accusing Christie Brinkley of faking it just so her daughter could take her place . . . but Christie is denying it. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays 8 p.m. ET on ABC.