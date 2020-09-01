‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hints at Season 29 Celebrity Lineup With New Clues

Dancing With The Stars season 29 is about to take off and fans are already guessing on who may be competing for the mirrorball trophy.

A series of clues were released on Monday (August 31), the first clue included football, bridge, and horse emojis. The second, an overheated face, a car, and a microphone and the third was a crown, a person doing cartwheels, and a bullhorn emoji.

From the clues fans guessed that Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe and former football player Vernon Davis may be joining the season 29 cast.

The announcement of who will be competing for season 29 of Dancing With The Stars happens on Wednesday (September 2nd) on GMA.

Who do you think will be on this season’s Dancing With The Stars?