Dancing With The Stars Hit With 4 Positive Covid Cases After Premiere!

Dancing with the Stars was hit with 4 positive Covid cases.

It happened in four different departments and they do not have in person contact with each other.

The show conducted contract tracing and cleaning and asked the majority of their employees to work from home.

None of the dancers appear to have tested positive.

The show has been cleared to continue production.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 5pPST/8pEST on Disney+

Who is your early favorite to win it all? How do you like the show on Disney+?