Dancing With The Stars Line Up Revealed!

Dancing With The Stars will return for its 30th season on September 20th.

Tyra Banks will host and the judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The lineup of contestants are:

The Talk’s Amanda Kloots

Brian Austin Green

Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu

Peleton Instructor Cody Rigsby

Former NBA’er Iman Shumpert

Jimmie Allen

JoJo Siwa

Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore

The Bachelor’s Matt James

The Spice Girls Mel C

From WWE Mike The Miz Mizanin

Olivia Jade

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

Who is your early favorite to win?