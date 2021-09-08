Dancing With The Stars Line Up Revealed!

Dancing With The Stars will return for its 30th season on September 20th.
Tyra Banks will host and the judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
The lineup of contestants are:
The Talk’s Amanda Kloots
Brian Austin Green
Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu
Peleton Instructor Cody Rigsby
Former NBA’er Iman Shumpert
Jimmie Allen
JoJo Siwa
Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore
The Bachelor’s Matt James
The Spice Girls Mel C
From WWE Mike The Miz Mizanin
Olivia Jade
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee
Who is your early favorite to win?