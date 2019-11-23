Daniel Craig Confirms He’s Stepping Down As James Bond After No Time to Die

The days of Daniel Craig playing James Bond are coming to an end. The actor says that “No Time To Die” will be his last Bond movie. Craig says “it’s time for someone else to have a go” at playing the iconic character. “It’s been, as they always are, incredibly hard work, but it’s a massive collaboration,” says Craig, “One of the most moving things for me about finishing the film is that I have been working with some of the people for 30 years.” Craig says he signed on to “No Time to Die” as a way to say goodbye to those people he’s worked beside for over three decades. Front runners to play Bond include, Aidan Turner, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston. “No Time To Die” is set for release in 2020. Who do you think should portray James Bond moving forward?