Finally! Daniel Craig will be getting a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, he will get the dedication on October 6. As Variety explains, This “will be the 2,704th star on the Walk of Fame, and the fourth James Bond actor to receive the honor after David Niven, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan.” No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8. Who has been your favorite Bond?