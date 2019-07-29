Daniel Craig reportedly asking that Ed Sheeran sing new Bond theme song

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboEver since the new James Bond movie was announced, there's been speculation as to who would record the movie's theme song. Ed Sheeran's name has been mentioned several times, but according to a British tabloid, now he's got the inside track -- since James Bond himself is pulling for him.

The Mirror reports that Daniel Craig, who'll be making his final appearance as Bond in the upcoming movie, is also a producer on the film, so he's got a lot of say -- and according to the paper, he wants Ed for the job.

A source told the paper, "Daniel was introduced to Ed’s music by his daughter Ella. She loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his stuff too and wants Ed for the theme tune."

The source added, "There was talk of Adele doing it again as her song was such a major hit, but Ed is under serious consideration."

Adele did the theme song for the 2012 Bond film Skyfall. It was the biggest Bond theme song hit in years, and also won Adele an Oscar for Best Original Song.

If Ed does gets the job, he's more than ready. In 2017, he told an interviewer that he'd written a James Bond theme "just in case," adding, "I’ve had [it] written for about three years. It's good."

The new Bond film, which at the moment is simply known as Bond 25, is due to be released April 8, 2020.

