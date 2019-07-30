Daniel Craig Wants Ed Sheeran for Bond 25 Theme

Daniel Craig aka James Bond has just been introduced to a “new” artist.

His daughter introduced him, musically, to Ed Sheeran. Now that he has heard his music he wants Ed to do the theme to Bond 25.

Daniel Craig is a producer for Bond 25 so he has a lot of say-so over this.

But there is another contender-Adele!

Other bosses involved with the movie want Adele do the theme. She did the theme in 2012 for ‘Skyfall.’

Bond 25 is due out April 2020.

Who would you prefer to do the theme for Bond 25, Adele or Ed Sheeran?