Daria (1997-2002)

Brainy, sardonic Daria Morgendorffer tries to fly under the radar at Lawndale High School, and she’s doing a pretty good job of it: Her self-esteem teacher can’t even remember her name. Not that low self-esteem is a problem for Daria, who explains that `I have low esteem for everyone else’. Frankly, she couldn’t care less about the airheads in the `in’ crowd, like her sister, Quinn, or cheerleader Brittany. At least best friend Jane Lane is readily available any time Daria needs a break from all the clueless masses around them.

 

Source: Google

