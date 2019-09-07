Darius Rucker to Mentor Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’

Season 17 of The Voice is returning to NBC and some news faces will be joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. Country music artist Darius Rucker from Hootie and the Blowfish will join the cast as a mentor for Team Blake, “I made a joke earlier to one of the artists on the show, I go, ‘You know Darius literally has proven that if he decides whatever it is he wants to do in life, he conquers it,” Shelton said of Rucker. Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani will also join the judge’s table as she replaces Adam Levine who decided not to return this season. Usher will mentor Team Legend and Normani will advise Team Kelly. You can catch the new season of The Voice starting September 23rd. Do you think Darius Rucker will help Team Blake win this season? Do you think it’s a good idea for Blake and Gwen to work side by side? Could you and your partner work side by side?