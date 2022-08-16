Darlene Love adds her voice to criticism of Mariah Carey’s “Queen of Christmas” trademark attempt

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

As previously reported, singer/songwriter Elizabeth Chan, who exclusively records Christmas music and has been called “The Queen of Christmas” since 2014, has filed an opposition to Mariah Carey‘s attempts to trademark that phrase. Now, another artist who’s been called “The Queen of Christmas” over the years has announced her displeasure with Mariah’s actions.

Singer Darlene Love, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer known for her timeless holiday hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” wrote on Facebook Monday, “Is it true that Mariah Carey trade marked ‘Queen of Christmas?’ What does that mean that I can’t use that title?”

She continued, “David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before [Mariah] released ‘All I want For Christmas Is You’ and at 81 years of age I’m NOT changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

Letterman famously had Love on his talk shows every year to sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from 1986 to 2014.

As Chan told ABC Audio, she’s not looking to own the trademark for herself — she just doesn’t want it to be owned by any one person. “Having been called the Queen of Christmas is an honor. It’s not a possession,” she notes. “And Christmas is meant to be shared. It’s not meant to be outrightly owned or monopolized by a single person.”

In fact, last December Mariah said in an interview that she “doesn’t consider herself” to be The Queen of Christmas, adding, “To me, Mary [Mother of Jesus] is the Queen of Christmas.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.