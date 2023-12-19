Darlene Love reunites with David Letterman for new “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Darlene Love reunited with David Letterman for a special holiday YouTube chat, which also featured Letterman’s Late Show colleagues Paul Shaffer and Barbara Gaines.

The group reminisced about the last time they were all together, which was in December 2014, the final time Love performed her holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Late Show. They also talked about the 28 years of Love performing the song on the late night talker, with the clip ending with Love and Shaffer once again teaming up for the joyous tune.

“I hate all novelty holiday songs, I hate them,” Letterman says in the clip. “The only one I love is ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).’ The lyrics are lovely and the melody, it just consumes one.”

Love also thanked Letterman for helping launch her solo career. “I really wasn’t working that much,” she says, “and by the fact that I came on your show every year, I got more work.”

The video features the return of Shaffer’s classic imitation of Cher doing “O Holy Night” on the Sonny & Cher Christmas Special from the early ’70s. “This one got a laugh every year,” Schaffer says, with Letterman noting, “No one was ever sure why.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

