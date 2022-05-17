Daryl Hall adds new run of US summer shows to tour with Todd Rundgren

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Daryl Hall has three shows left on his current series of joint U.S. tour dates with support act Todd Rundgren, and the Hall & Oates singer has now added a new six-show summer leg to the trek.

The newly announced concerts, which will mostly take place in the Southeast, run from a July 31 performance in Hollywood, Florida, through an August 11 gig in North Charleston, South Carolina. The other shows are scheduled for August 3 in St. Petersburg, Florida; August 5 in Roanoke, Virginia; August 7 in Mason, Ohio; and August 9 in Durham, North Carolina.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

Hall’s current run of shows with Rundgren — his second of 2022 — winds down with performances this Wednesday in Denver; Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Sunday in Austin, Texas. The first run of concerts kicked off on April 1, the same day that Hall released his first solo compilation, BeforeAfter.

BeforeAfter is a 30-track collection that features selections from all five of Hall’s solo studio albums, as well as eight performances from his acclaimed TV/web series Live from Daryl’s House, six of which were previously unreleased.

Among the Live from Daryl’s House performances is a duet between Hall and Rundgren on Rundgren’s 1978 hit ballad “Can We Still Be Friends.”

Meanwhile, Hall also has six U.S. concerts with his longtime musical partner John Oates scheduled for later this year, running from a September 1 show in Canandaigua, New York, through an October 22 performance in Laughlin, Nevada.

Visit HallandOates.com for a full list of dates.

