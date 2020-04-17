Daryl Hall happy that 'Live from Daryl's House' is back on the air thanks to AXS TV

Credit: Loral Karam

Credit: Loral KaramDaryl Hall's popular performance series Live from Daryl's House returns to television this Sunday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, when the first of 14 past episodes airs on AXS TV.

The first show, which originally premiered in March 2012, features Cee Lo Green jamming with Hall and his band.

"I had such a great time with Cee Lo," Daryl tells ABC Audio, "I loved singing with him." The program includes performances of Cee Lo's Gnarls Barkley smash "Crazy," his solo hit "F*** You," and the Hall & Oates classics "One on One" and "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)."

Hall says he and AXS TV decided together which episodes will air on the high-def network. Among the other artists featured on upcoming shows include Rob Thomas, the band Train, Jason Mraz, Chris Daughtry, Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Elle King.

"I'm very happy to be back on the air with all this," says the 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. "[T]his show is the most exciting thing I ever did."

Daryl says he likes that the show's format -- his guests perform with him and his band for the first time at the taping -- pushes the artists out of their comfort zone.

"[A]lmost all of the artists…aren't used to…just flying blind," Hall notes. "A lot of them get really nervous. But I love to see their faces when they realize it's all gonna work out. They go, 'Whoa, OK, man, this is really happening.' And it's part of the excitement of the show."

Daryl says he also hopes to shoot new Live from Daryl's House episodes, but that likely won't happen until after the coronavirus crisis subsides, and Hall & Oates finish their next tour.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.