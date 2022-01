Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren are teaming up for a U.S. tour this spring.

The eight-city swing will kick off April 1st in Chicago and wrap up April 16th in Maryland. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 28th.

Hall is promoting his upcoming solo collection BeforeAfter, which pulls tracks from all five of his solo albums, along with unreleased performances from his show Live From Daryl’s House.

Which alternate-universe rock duo would have been more successful – Hall & Rundgren or Rundgren & Oates?

(UltimateClassicRock)