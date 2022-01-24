Daryl Hall’s first solo compilation ‘BeforeAfter’ due in April, teaming with Todd Rundgren for joint tour

Legacy Recordings

Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall will release his first-ever solo best-of compilation, titled BeforeAfter, on April 1, and to promote the album, Daryl will be teaming up with fellow Philadelphia-area native Todd Rundgren for a series of eight joint U.S. concerts that month.

BeforeAfter is a 30-track collection that features selections from all five of Hall’s solo studio albums, as well as eight performances from his acclaimed TV/web series Live from Daryl’s House, six of which are previously unreleased.

Hall’s work outside of Hall & Oates includes his 1980 solo debut, Sacred Songs, produced by King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, and 1986’s Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, which was co-produced by Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart and included several tunes co-written by Stewart.

“I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career,” says Hall. “It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from [Live from Daryl’s House] on it…really makes the compilation complete.”

BeforeAfter kicks off with “Dreamtime,” which reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1986. The Live from Daryl’s House performances include a rendition of Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again” with Stewart, a version of Rundgren’s “Can We Still Be Friends” with Todd, and covers of hits by Ruby and the Romantics and Gladys Knight and the Pips.

As for Hall’s tour with Rundgren, it runs from an April 1 concert in Chicago through an April 16 show in National Harbor, Maryland, and includes stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York City’s Carnegie Hall on April 5 and April 14, respectively.

BeforeAfter can be pre-ordered now. Here’s the full track list:

Disc One:

“Dreamtime”

“Babs and Babs”

“Foolish Pride”

“Can’t Stop Dreaming”

“Here Comes the Rain Again” (Live from Daryl’s House) — with Dave Stewart

“Someone Like You”

“Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)”

“Sacred Songs”

“Right as Rain”

“Survive”

“North Star” (Live from Daryl’s House) — with Monte Montgomery

“In My Own Dream” (Live from Daryl’s House)

“NYCNY”

“What’s Gonna Happen to Us”

Disc Two:

“Love Revelation”

“Fools Rush In”

“I’m in a Philly Mood”

“Send Me”

“Justify”

“Borderline”

“Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You”

“Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)”

“The Farther Away I Am”

“Why Was It So Easy”

“Can We Still Be Friends” (Live from Daryl’s House) — with Todd Rundgren

“Cab Driver”

“Our Day Will Come” (Live from Daryl’s House)

“Laughing Down Crying” (Live from Daryl’s House)

“Problem with You” (Live from Daryl’s House)

“Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye)” (Live from Daryl’s House)

And here are Daryl’s tour dates with Todd:

4/1 — Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

4/3 -– Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

4/5 -– Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall

4/7 -– Northfield, OH, MGM Northfield Park

4/9 -– Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

4/11 -– Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

4/14 -– New York, NY, Carnegie Hall

4/16 -– National Harbor, MD, The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

