Dates announced for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ Vegas residency

courtesy of Live Nation

After announcing the news in February, U2 has finally revealed dates for their much-anticipated Las Vegas residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere.

Taking place at the new venue Sphere at The Venetian, the residency will consist of five dates: September 29 and 30, and October 5, 7 and 8.

“Over playing a theater, most music venues are sports venues … they’re built for sport, they’re not built for music, they’re not built for art,” Bono tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the venue. “So this building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and performance … you can’t come here and see an ice hockey game.” The Edge adds, “The sound has been designed as a priority from the beginning. Best sound I’m sure we’ll ever hear.”

Tickets for the residency will be sold using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, with registration open until Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. ET. The Verified Fan presale will then begin April 27. As for pricing, tickets start at $140, all in, with 60% of the house guaranteed to be under $300.

U2 first teased the residency with a commercial during February’s Super Bowl. When it was officially announced they revealed the shows will be happening without drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who is sitting out the shows as he recuperates from surgery. Drummer Bram van den Berg will be filling in behind the drum kit.

